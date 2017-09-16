› Home ›
Late FG lifts Tech over Hilltoppers
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/16/2017 - 11:11pm
in
Leader Sports Service
BOWLING GREEN, Kent. — Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky have played some classic games during the past three years and Saturday night at Feix Field was no different.
Trailing 22-13 entering the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs defense stood tall on a numerous four quarter possessions while the Tech offense came up with some late big plays of its own.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos