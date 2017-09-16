› Home ›
A Mother’s Love
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/16/2017 - 8:44pm
Kailee Courts
For every soldier who is deployed, there is a mother and father anxiously awaiting their return. Luckily for the parents, there is a group dedicated to being a support system for them while they’re children area serving in the military.
The Blue Star Mothers was founded by a group of moms who joined together to support the troops, veterans and each other. The Blue Star Mothers is open to any parent who has a son or daughter serving in the Armed Forces.
Ruston is home to the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter Five. The groups meets monthly.
