A Mother’s Love

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/16/2017 - 8:44pm
Kailee Courts
Leader photo by KAILEE COURTS - Carol Garcie and Angie Sanders address and seal the packages.

For every soldier who is deployed, there is a mother and father anxiously awaiting their return. Luckily for the parents, there is a group dedicated to being a support system for them while they’re children area serving in the military.

The Blue Star Mothers was founded by a group of moms who joined together to support the troops, veterans and each other. The Blue Star Mothers is open to any parent who has a son or daughter serving in the Armed Forces.

Ruston is home to the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter Five. The groups meets monthly.

