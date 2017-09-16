› Home ›
Hospital group buys former LifeCare
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/16/2017 - 8:37pm
Purchase more than 160 jobs, restores services
Nancy Bergeron
A Bossier City-based health care company has purchased LifeCare Speciality Hospital of North Louisiana and is now operating the facility as Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital.
Priority Hospital Group, LLC, bought the local long-term extended care hospital in June. PHG officially announced the purchase Thursday.
The acquisition saved more than 160 jobs and kept in Ruston services patients would otherwise have had to go outside the parish to find.
