Research group head to speak at Tech
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/16/2017 - 8:31pm
Speech part of Marbury Lecture Series
Leader News Service
Kathryn I. Thompson, founding partner and chief executive officer at Thompson Research Group, will present the 12th annual Marbury Lecture at 11 a.m. Monday at Howard Auditorium on Louisiana Tech campus.
The lecture, open to all Louisiana Tech students and the public, is part of the annual William Ardis Marbury, Jr. & Virginia Lomax Marbury Lecture Series hosted by the College of Business and Cedar Creek School.
