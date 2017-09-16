› Home ›
Senses stirred as weather cools down
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/16/2017 - 8:13pm
Glynn Harris
Stepping out on the porch with my morning cup of Community coffee, I feel something stirring in the air. Before taking a seat, I step back inside and slip on a light jacket because my thermometer reads 53 degrees.
There is no time of year to get my senses stirred like right now. We have been gifted with a milder-than-normal summer with showers nearly every week. I may be forced to mow my yard into November.
