Officials: Autopsy planned in LSU student’s death

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 11:05am
Michael Kunzelman Associated Press

BATON ROUGE — An autopsy was planned Friday on the body of a Louisiana State University student whose death police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident.

Maxwell Raymond Gruver, an 18-year-old LSU freshman from Roswell, Georgia, died Thursday after he was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital to be treated for an unspecified “medical emergency,” university spokesman Ernie Ballard said.

LSU President F. King Alexander said police are investigating allegations that alcohol was a factor.

