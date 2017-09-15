› Home ›
Officials: Autopsy planned in LSU student’s death
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 11:05am
in
Michael Kunzelman Associated Press
BATON ROUGE — An autopsy was planned Friday on the body of a Louisiana State University student whose death police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident.
Maxwell Raymond Gruver, an 18-year-old LSU freshman from Roswell, Georgia, died Thursday after he was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital to be treated for an unspecified “medical emergency,” university spokesman Ernie Ballard said.
LSU President F. King Alexander said police are investigating allegations that alcohol was a factor.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos