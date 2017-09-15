› Home ›
Choudrant announces 13th annual Saturday in the Park
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 11:03am
Heather Small Hawley
It’s that time of year again, and Lincoln Parish residents should not be surprised if they see a couple of outhouses whizzing down the street in Choudrant.
They have simply stumbled upon the Village of Choudrant’s Outhouse Grand Nationals event and should pull up a chair and join the fun.
The event is a soapbox derby style race featuring outhouses.Mayor Bill Sanderson said the event began several years ago.
