LDCC chancellor shares vision
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 11:00am
Derek J. Amaya
Louisiana Delta Community College chancellor Dennis Epps has a broad vision of the school’s Ruston campus.
The second-year chancellor said he wants a new campus for the community college’s Ruston campus, tap into the science, technology, engineering and mathematics initiative in Lincoln Parish schools and continue to grow the college along with the community.
“I’m bullish on the future of Ruston and Lincoln Parish,” said Epps during an interview Thursday in Ruston. “What I see here is tremendous opportunity with great leadership.”
