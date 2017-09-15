› Home ›
Exhibit to display artwork of local artist
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 10:53am
Leader News Service
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council has announced an exhibit of paintings by local artist Emily Pullin.
Pullin is an art educator, teaching elementary art at Rusotn’s Cedar Creek School.
She holds two art degrees: a Master of Arts in Teaching, K-12, and a Bachelor of Interior Design, both from Louisiana Tech University.
The exhibition will be on display Sep. 26 through Nov. 28, with an Artist Meet and Greet on Sept. 28.
Pullin grew up in a creative family and always knew that she would be in the arts in some form, but never considered herself a painter until recently.
