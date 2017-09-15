› Home ›
‘Pushing Dead’ is coming to the Dixie
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 10:46am
Cara Beth Buie
NCLAC is excited to announce “Pushing Dead” as the first film in our 2017-18 Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers.
The film will be shown at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Dixie Center for the Arts. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students, and may be purchased at the door the night of the show.
Current NCLAC members attend for free. Before the film, NCLAC, along with fellow film lovers will be gathering on the lawn beside the Dixie Center for dinner and drinks.
