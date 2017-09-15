› Home ›
Preps set for Week 3
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 10:44am
in
Lincoln Parish prep teams play Week 3 games for the football season at 7 p.m. today with Donald Johnson (with ball) and the Ruston Bearcats hosting Airline, Lincoln Prep hosting Carroll and Cedar Creek hosting Arcadia.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos