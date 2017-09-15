› Home ›
Tech volleyball to play in Billiken Invitational
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 10:43am
Leader Sports Service
After snagging wins in three of its last five matches, the Louisiana Tech women’s volleyball team (4-6) will head to St. Louis this weekend, to face off against the host University of St. Louis Billikens (1-9), DePaul (3-6) and Little Rock (3-6) in Tech’s final non-conference tournament of the season.
