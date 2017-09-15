› Home ›
GSU-JSU rivalry finally to return to Grambling
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 10:40am
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State and Jackson State have always been strong rivals.
Events four years ago, when GSU players boycotted and refused to play at Jackson State’s Homecoming game to protest conditions they were living, practicing and playing in, pushed the rivalry to the boiling point.
Now, after three straight games in Jackson, Mississippi, the teams will finally meet once against in Eddie G. Robinson Stadium as Grambling State plays host to JSU at 6 p.m. Saturday.
