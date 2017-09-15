› Home ›
Tech set to open C-USA season at WKUt
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 10:38am
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech gets a double chance at redemption at 6 p.m. Saturday as the Bulldogs open up Conference USA play at Western Kentucky’s Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Tech gets a chance to rebounds from a big home loss to Mississippi State last weekend while also getting a rematch of last season’s C-USA championship game.
