  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech set to open C-USA season at WKUt

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 10:38am
in
T. Scott Boatright
091517 Tech Smith.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech University Communications - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are hoping redshirt sophomore quarterback J’Mar Smith can get on track in only his fourth career start this weekend at Western Kentucky.

Louisiana Tech gets a double chance at redemption at 6 p.m. Saturday as the Bulldogs open up Conference USA play at Western Kentucky’s Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Tech gets a chance to rebounds from a big home loss to Mississippi State last weekend while also getting a rematch of last season’s C-USA championship game.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share