› Home ›
That some are not happy to be in print is a given
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/15/2017 - 10:32am
in
Mark Rainwater, The Farmerville Gazette Editor
As was documented the first time we shared this space over a year ago, the first 60 percent of my life (35 of 59 years to date) was lived by my own design before God got my attention.
A couple of years later, I was working at the region’s daily newspaper covering city government. I was working on a story like others I’d authored in the past, pointing out people doing things they shouldn’t ought to do, when it hit me: I was about to write a series of stories that was at best likely going to cost a fella his job and may end up costing him his freedom.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos