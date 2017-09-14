› Home ›
‘Paint the Tunnel’ project begins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 11:23am
in
Area residents have the opportunity on Sept. 23 to help paint the next Ruston mural.
The mural will be on the east inside wall of the I-20 service road Rock Island tunnel connecting Monroe Street to the service road.
Above, Louisiana Tech University art students began priming the wall on Wednesday.
From left are Shawna Igou, a senior studio art major from Ruston; Allyson Coleman, a junior studio art and graphic design major from Napoleonville; Ashley Williams, a junior graphic design major from Lake Charles; and Sarah Smith, a studio art graduate, from Longview.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos