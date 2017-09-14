  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
‘Paint the Tunnel’ project begins

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 11:23am
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON

Area residents have the opportunity on Sept. 23 to help paint the next Ruston mural.

The mural will be on the east inside wall of the I-20 service road Rock Island tunnel connecting Monroe Street to the service road.

Above, Louisiana Tech University art students began priming the wall on Wednesday.

From left are Shawna Igou, a senior studio art major from Ruston; Allyson Coleman, a junior studio art and graphic design major from Napoleonville; Ashley Williams, a junior graphic design major from Lake Charles; and Sarah Smith, a studio art graduate, from Longview.

