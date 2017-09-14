› Home ›
Jury has no attorney for Malone trial
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 11:17am
Farmerville Gazette Staff Report
FARMERVILLE — A trial is scheduled for Sept. 28-29 in connection with a suit filed by the Union Parish Police Jury against Karl Malone in connection with a fence Malone had installed across what the Police Jury maintains is a public road.
A perhaps more pressing question in connection with the case now is who will represent the Police Jury during the trial.
