Jury has no attorney for Malone trial

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 11:17am
in
Farmerville Gazette Staff Report

FARMERVILLE — A trial is scheduled for Sept. 28-29 in connection with a suit filed by the Union Parish Police Jury against Karl Malone in connection with a fence Malone had installed across what the Police Jury maintains is a public road.

A perhaps more pressing question in connection with the case now is who will represent the Police Jury during the trial.

