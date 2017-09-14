  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Aid to flood victims

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 11:15am
in
Heather Small Hawley

“Humbling” and “encouraging” were the two words used most when discussing why Daniel Barnes and Olivia Bergeron decided to make their way to Beaumont, Texas, as part of a feeding group from Rolling Hills Ministry.

Barnes said he was thankful for the opportunity to see what it was like on the other side of the disaster relief service. Currently, he works at Rolling Hills and helps victims of disaster through his different duties at the thrift store.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share