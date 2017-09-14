› Home ›
Aid to flood victims
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 11:15am
Heather Small Hawley
“Humbling” and “encouraging” were the two words used most when discussing why Daniel Barnes and Olivia Bergeron decided to make their way to Beaumont, Texas, as part of a feeding group from Rolling Hills Ministry.
Barnes said he was thankful for the opportunity to see what it was like on the other side of the disaster relief service. Currently, he works at Rolling Hills and helps victims of disaster through his different duties at the thrift store.
