› Home ›
Donate to GSU's 'Bring It Home' campaign
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 10:57am
in
Derek J. Amaya
Well done, Louisiana Tech University, for earning a Tier One ranking in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges list for the seventh consecutive year.
The rating truly represents what my alma mater offers to the thousands of students who walked across the campus in Lincoln Parish.
However, there’s one ranking that continually goes unnoticed — No. 44.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos