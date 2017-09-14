› Home ›
Congrats to Tech for recognition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 10:55am
in
Louisiana Tech University earned a spot in the U.S. News & World Report’s highest tier of “National Universities” for the seventh consecutive year, according to its 2018 Best Colleges list.
The coveted recognition is one of many accomplishments the university has received, but this is typically the cream of the crop.
What’s better? Tech is one of only two public universities in Louisiana to achieve a Tier One National Universities designation behind Louisiana State University. Tulane University, a private institution in New Orleans, also earned a Tier One National University ranking.
