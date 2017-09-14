  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling ranked in 4 polls

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 10:54am
Leader Sports Service

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University football team continues to be ranked in four weekly polls — the FCS Coaches Top 25, the FCS STATS Top 25 and the BOXTOROW Coaches and Media Polls.

The Tigers (1-1) picked up a 23-10 victory in their home opener on Saturday after beginning the season with a loss at Tulane.

Grambling State dropped two more spots in the FCS Coaches Top 25 poll to No. 25, but in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, the Tigers remained at No. 24. In both the BOXTOROW Coaches Poll and the BOXTOROW Media Poll, Grambling State moved up one spot to No. 3.

