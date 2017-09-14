  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcat Brawl set for weekend

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 10:53am
Photo by DARRELL JAMES

Ashley Ambrose (above) and the Ruston High School volleyball team will host the annual Bearcat Brawl in the RHS boy’s and girl’s gym this weekend. Ruston (4-0), Haughton (5-3) and Airline (5-4) will be joined by Denham Springs, Covington, Fontainebleau and Ascension Episcopal, the No. 3 team in the LHSAA Division V Power Ratings, with each team playing six matches. Bearcats get things started at 4 p.m. Friday against Haughton in the RHS boys’ gym. Airline and Denham Springs will battle at the same time in the girls’ gym. Saturday matches will begin at 8 a.m.

