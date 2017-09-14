› Home ›
Bearcat Brawl set for weekend
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 10:53am
in
Ashley Ambrose (above) and the Ruston High School volleyball team will host the annual Bearcat Brawl in the RHS boy’s and girl’s gym this weekend. Ruston (4-0), Haughton (5-3) and Airline (5-4) will be joined by Denham Springs, Covington, Fontainebleau and Ascension Episcopal, the No. 3 team in the LHSAA Division V Power Ratings, with each team playing six matches. Bearcats get things started at 4 p.m. Friday against Haughton in the RHS boys’ gym. Airline and Denham Springs will battle at the same time in the girls’ gym. Saturday matches will begin at 8 a.m.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos