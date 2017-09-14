› Home ›
Techsters top G-Women in OT
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 10:51am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING —With a two-goal lead in hand, the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team was on its way to its sixth win and staying undefeated on the road.
Grambling State had other ideas.
The Lady Tigers scored two goals themselves in the second half to tie the match up and force it into overtime. The Lady Techsters stopped the upset bid though as senior Nomvula Kgoale chipped in the golden goal in the first OT period for the 3-2 victory on Wednesday night at the GSU Soccer Complex.
