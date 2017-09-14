  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters top G-Women in OT

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/14/2017 - 10:51am
Leader Sports Service
091417 Tech soccer Latson C.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech’s Blakeny Latson (3) battles Grambling State’s Karen DeLeon (25) for the ball during the Lady Techsters’ 3-2 overtime win Wednesday at the GSU Soccer Complex.

GRAMBLING —With a two-goal lead in hand, the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team was on its way to its sixth win and staying undefeated on the road.

Grambling State had other ideas.

The Lady Tigers scored two goals themselves in the second half to tie the match up and force it into overtime. The Lady Techsters stopped the upset bid though as senior Nomvula Kgoale chipped in the golden goal in the first OT period for the 3-2 victory on Wednesday night at the GSU Soccer Complex.

