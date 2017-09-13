› Home ›
Tech earns Tier One ranking from US News & World Report
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:56am
Award given for seventh consecutive year
Leader News Service
U.S. News & World Report has ranked Louisiana Tech University in its highest tier of “National Universities” for the seventh consecutive year, according to its 2018 Best Colleges list released Tuesday.
Louisiana Tech and Louisiana State University were the only two public institutions in the state to achieve a Tier One National Universities designation. Tulane University, a private institution in New Orleans, also earned a Tier One National University ranking.
