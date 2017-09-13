  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dubach sets Chicken Festival

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:55am
Festival to offer quilt raffle, live music
Derek J. Amaya
Leader file photo - Alma Lennear, above, an artist from Minden, stands in front of her works during the festival. She is dressed as a chicken.

The 29th annual Louisiana Chicken Festival will strut and cluck throughout Dubach on Sept. 29-30.

However, the annual festival honoring the flightless bird begins with a pageant from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the Dubach School gym, said Gina Stokes, Dubach Restoration and Beautification Organization event coordinator.

After that, the festival will continue on Sept. 29 with an arts, crafts and food booths starting at noon in downtown Dubach followed by bingo from 7-10 p.m. at the Scott Hamilton Warehouse building with a $5 entry.

