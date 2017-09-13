› Home ›
Police Jury levies taxes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:49am
in
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury unanimously agreed to continue two parishwide millage renewals that voters approved last year and that brings in more than $4 million annually for road and bridge construction and maintenance.
Parish voters approved the renewals with 55 percent of the vote during the December 2016 election that extends the millages for 10 years.
There are 47 bridges and 450 miles of road in Lincoln Parish. District 3 Juror Bobby Bennett said the tax money is necessary for their upkeep.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos