‘The Jungle Book Kids’ swings into Cedar Creek School
Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:45am
in
Leader News Service
Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS is playing at Cedar Creek School Multipurpose Building at 6:30 p.m Thursday and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
The high-energy hour-long musical, designed for elementary school-aged performers, is based on the classic Rudyard Kipling novel and the beloved 1967 Disney film.
The cast includes more than 60 actors led by Beckie Huckaby, director; Mary Anne Hill, music director; and Alison Amidon, stage manager.
