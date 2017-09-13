  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
‘The Jungle Book Kids’ swings into Cedar Creek School

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:45am
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - Arianna Robbins, left, Leah Sutherland, Ella Grace Barham and Zoey Venters proactice for their performance in “The Jungle Book” at Cedar Creek School.

Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS is playing at Cedar Creek School Multipurpose Building at 6:30 p.m Thursday and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

The high-energy hour-long musical, designed for elementary school-aged performers, is based on the classic Rudyard Kipling novel and the beloved 1967 Disney film.

The cast includes more than 60 actors led by Beckie Huckaby, director; Mary Anne Hill, music director; and Alison Amidon, stage manager.

