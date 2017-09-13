  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston High Class of 1951 holds reunion

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:43am
Submitted photo

The Ruston High School Class of 1951 held its annual reunion Sept. 8 at the Lincoln Parish Park. The group enjoyed visiting with each other and reminiscing their years in school and catching up on current happenings. Class members present were: Back row, left to right — Darrel Mills, Don Hoogland, Bobby Willett, Elvin Larance, Carroll Bailey, Charles Bayne and Brooks Bryant. Front row: Mary Lillian Allen Belton, Essie Coker Burnham, Phyllis Wiley, Helen Knotts Shrell, Margaret Nix Evans, Patricia Reese Edwards and Elouise Mathewes Shaw.

