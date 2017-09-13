› Home ›
Bible Study Fellowship to explore Romans, change location and day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:35am
Leader News Service
The interdenominational women’s Bible Study Fellowship class that has its base in Monroe and a satellite group in Ruston is beginning its 2017-2018 study of Romans.
Multiple changes are occurring in Ruston, including the location being moved from John Knox Presbyterian Church to Temple Baptist.
In addition, another discussion group is being added here, allowing more people to participate and the meeting date is changing from Friday to Thursday.
The study of Romans follows last year’s examination of the gospel of John.
