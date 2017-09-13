› Home ›
Reader writes about his current political views
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:31am
I cannot understand why people continue to back things that are against their own interests. We saw it in the latest healthcare debacle. These people were promised a “beautiful and wonderful” health plan that would cover everybody with no one losing any of their benefits. Oh, and the price of care was going to go down and you’d get more of it.
We know now that none of that was true or possible. The Republicans in both Houses were bombarded with pleas to not take healthcare away. I know. I was one of those people who were pleading.
