Look who’s talking and look who's silent
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:29am
in
Nancy Bergeron
The most telling result of the Ruston’s recent public opinion survey isn’t what respondents said, but who said it.
Self-reported age demographics collected through the online poll shows right at 50 percent of the respondents were between age 25 and 44. The largest single responding age group was 35-to-44-year olds. They made up 25 percent of the total 704 participants.
Next, were the 25-to-34-year-olds with close to another 25 percent and then, the 45-to-54-year-olds, with approximately 20 percent.
