Lady Techsters volleyball sweeps past Jackson State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:22am
Leader Sports Service
JACKSON, Miss. —The Louisiana Tech women’s volleyball team snagged a 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-10) win over the host Jackson State Lady Tigers Tuesday evening from the T.B. Ellis Gymnasium.
“Today before the match, we asked our setters to involve our middles more in the game,” head coach Adriano de Souza said. “It was clear during the match that Brooke (Short) made an effort to work for her middles which will be good for us in the long run. It will give us more options in creating a stronger offense.”
