Tech, GSU to meet in parish soccer showdown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:19am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team has only two more non-conference matches in preparation for league play, the first one coming at cross-parish foe Grambling State with kickoff set for 5 p.m. today at the GSU Soccer Complex.
Tech (5-1-2), which is undefeated on the road this season with four wins and one tie, will be hoping for its stellar defense to shine like it has thus far. They have allowed just four goals through eight matches while not surrendering multiple goals in a single game.
