› Home ›
Tech focused on better red-zone play
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 11:18am
in
T. Scott Boatright
The red zone is crucial for both offenses and defenses on football teams.
Good performances can help lead you to a win. Poor performances often result in a loss.
Louisiana Tech found that out the hard way during Saturday’s 51-27 loss to Mississippi State at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Tech started strong, building a 9-0 lead before the wheels came off.
The Bulldogs took advantage of three of five red zone chances while allowing MSU to make good on four of five of its opportunities.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos