Grambling State University sees enrollment spike

Will Sutton GSU Media Bureau
Grambling State University recently recorded a 7 percent enrollment increase for fall 2017.
The fall undergraduate and graduate enrollment is 5,188, including 926 new freshmen — a 6.68 percent year-over-year increase.
A key enrollment figure is the number of continuing students beyond first-year student arrivals. Continuing students have been called the universtiy’s lifebood.
That number increased by 9.5 percent, a positive sign for continuing enrollment growth for the institution, said GSU President Rick Gallot.
“I am ecstatic and thrilled with these numbers,” Gallot said.
