Paint the tunnel
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 12:27pm
Community invited to help with Rock Island mural
Nancy Bergeron
Anyone who wants to help paint Ruston’s second downtown area mural has until Thursday to sign up to participate in a community paint day set for Sept. 23.
Beginning at 8 a.m. that day, groups and individuals can paint sections of the 200-foot-long mural that’s being done along one wall of the Interstate 20 underpass that connects Monroe Street to the north I-20 service road.
