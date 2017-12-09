› Home ›
Ruston aldermen approve budget
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 11:09am
Siegmund: ‘These are good times’
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston will begin its new spending year on Oct. 1 with a budget aldermen say is just right for the city’s needs.
By a vote of 4-0 — District 4 Alderman Jim Pearce was absent — the board on Monday approved the $65.6 million budget with no debate. The board had discussed the document in August when it met as the city’s personnel-finance committee and recommended the budget be accepted.
District 2 Alderwoman Angela Mayfield, upon who’s motion the spending plan was OK’d, called the budget “excellent.”
