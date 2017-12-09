  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
McNeill gets multiple honors from Piney Hills Harmony

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 11:07am
Submitted photo - Rebecca McNeill (center) has a playful moment at a regional Sweet Adelines event with her daughters Alanna (left) and Keera.

Rebecca McNeill has received two accolades from Piney Hills Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines.

McNeill, of Winnfield, has been named assistant director for sound and musical expression, and she was spotlighted on the Sweet Adelines Wall of Fame during her chorus’ regional competition in Houston.

Two of her children also make the trek to Ruston each week, as Keera and Alanna are members of the chorus as well.

