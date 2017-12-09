› Home ›
McNeill gets multiple honors from Piney Hills Harmony
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 11:07am
in
Leader News Service
Rebecca McNeill has received two accolades from Piney Hills Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines.
McNeill, of Winnfield, has been named assistant director for sound and musical expression, and she was spotlighted on the Sweet Adelines Wall of Fame during her chorus’ regional competition in Houston.
Two of her children also make the trek to Ruston each week, as Keera and Alanna are members of the chorus as well.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos