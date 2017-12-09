› Home ›
Garden of the Month
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 11:05am
The Sandlin home on Biltmore Street is the Ruston Garden Club’s Garden of the Month for September. The welcoming, well kept garden features Mexican heather, Mexican petunia, Tradescantia pallida and croton.
