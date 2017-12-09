› Home ›
GSU’s Carter named SWAC Player of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 10:59am
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University senior running back Martez Carter picked up Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week honors after his performance against Northwestern State, the conference announced on Monday.
The Monroe native racked up 206 of Grambling State’s 435 total yards of offense in the Tigers’ 23-10 victory over the Demons.
Carter rushed for 138 yards on 20 carries, including racking up a 50-yard run late in the game.
He averaged 6.9 yards per a carry on the ground.
