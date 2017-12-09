  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU’s Carter named SWAC Player of Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 10:59am
in
091317 GSU CArter TD C.jpg
Photo courtesy GSU Media Relations - Grambling’s Martez Carter (with ball) totaled 206 total yards in Saturday’s win.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University senior running back Martez Carter picked up Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week honors after his performance against Northwestern State, the conference announced on Monday.

The Monroe native racked up 206 of Grambling State’s 435 total yards of offense in the Tigers’ 23-10 victory over the Demons.

Carter rushed for 138 yards on 20 carries, including racking up a 50-yard run late in the game.

He averaged 6.9 yards per a carry on the ground.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share