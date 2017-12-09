› Home ›
Tech volleyball hits road to face Jackson State
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 10:58am
in
Leader Sports Service
After polishing off an impressive 2-1 weekend at the Lady Techster Invitational, the Louisiana Tech women’s volleyball team will travel to Jackson to take on the Lady Tigers at 6:30 p.m. today.
Tech (3-6), which will be making its third trip to the state of Mississippi this season, will look to continue its winning ways in Jackson.
All-time, the Techsters own a 9-1 series lead over the Lady Tigers (1-9) and have currently won five straight matchups.
Most recently, Tech earned a 3-0 sweep in the second contest between the schools last season.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos