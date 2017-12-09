› Home ›
Creek races to pair of titles
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 10:57am
Cougars dominate Choudrant XC Invitational
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek School dominated the Choudrant XC Invitational over the weekend, winning both the boys and girls varsity events while the boys’ JV team finished in second place.
The Cougars are coached by Varsity/JV Head Coach Craig Moss and Elementary Coach Katie Albritton.
Cedar Creek varsity boys finishing in the top 10 were:
First — Gabe Pulin
Third — Collins Walker
Sixth — Blake Moss
Seventh — Brandon Vessel
Eighth – Blake Moak
Three Lady Cougars finished in the Top 10 of the girls’ event:
Seventh — Lauren Osafo
Ninth — Faith Johnson
10th — Kineslee Spatafora
