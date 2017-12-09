  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Creek races to pair of titles

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 10:57am
Cougars dominate Choudrant XC Invitational
T. Scott Boatright
Submitted photo - Cedar Creek’s Varsity and JV Top 10 finishers with trophies and honorary T-shirts they won at the Choudrant XC Invitational. Cedar Creek won both the boys and girls varsity events while the Cougars’ JV boys’ team placed second.

Cedar Creek School dominated the Choudrant XC Invitational over the weekend, winning both the boys and girls varsity events while the boys’ JV team finished in second place.
The Cougars are coached by Varsity/JV Head Coach Craig Moss and Elementary Coach Katie Albritton.

Cedar Creek varsity boys finishing in the top 10 were:

First — Gabe Pulin
Third — Collins Walker
Sixth — Blake Moss
Seventh — Brandon Vessel
Eighth – Blake Moak
Three Lady Cougars finished in the Top 10 of the girls’ event:
Seventh — Lauren Osafo
Ninth — Faith Johnson
10th — Kineslee Spatafora

