Breakfast is the most important meal of the day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 10:50am
Cathy Judd
School is back in full swing. Are there days when you and your children are running late, so you’re out the door without breakfast? Breakfast is an important meal; it jump starts your day.
Breakfast means break the fast.
Think about it, your body has been without food for 10 to 12 hours. If you skip breakfast it could be 16 hours or longer you are without breakfast. Did you know children who eat breakfast do better in school? A healthy breakfast feeds both your body and your mind. The brain needs energy from food so it can function at its best.
