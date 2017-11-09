› Home ›
Board to discuss health care plan in October meeting
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:46am
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board last week unanimously chose to table the majority of a health care proposal that would place more burden of the cost on those covered by the plan.
The board will revisit the proposal during its October meeting.
The board voted only on the portion of the plan that would only allow specific drugs in each drug class to be covered.
The board decided to wait until October to vote on the proposal so that there would be more time to discuss the plan. The deadline to submit the plan is January.
