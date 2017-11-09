› Home ›
16 Years Later: Remembering 9/11
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:44am
By Jennifer Peltz and Karen Matthews Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims’ relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks at ground zero on Monday with a solemn and personal ceremony.
About a thousand 9/11 family members, survivors, rescuers and officials were gathered as the ceremony at the World Trade Center began with a moment of silence and tolling bells. Then, relatives began reading out the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
