16 Years Later: Remembering 9/11

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:44am
By Jennifer Peltz and Karen Matthews Associated Press
Leader graphic - A black and white photo shows where the World Trade Center once stood in the New York skyline.

NEW YORK (AP) — Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims’ relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks at ground zero on Monday with a solemn and personal ceremony.

About a thousand 9/11 family members, survivors, rescuers and officials were gathered as the ceremony at the World Trade Center began with a moment of silence and tolling bells. Then, relatives began reading out the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

