› Home ›
LPPJ to discuss 2017 millage rates
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:37am
in
Board of Review for tax assessments slated for meeting
Heather Small Hawley
A Board of Review will be called when members of the Lincoln Parish Police Jury meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse.
The board will be called for the purpose of hosting a public hearing for 2017 tax assessments.
There are three cases listed to be heard by the board.
After the cases are heard, the board will certify the assessment list to the Louisiana Tax Commission, and adjourn the board.
This will be a time for those who registered with the jury to speak out about their concerns regarding their property tax assessments.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos