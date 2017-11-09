› Home ›
Culture Guild celebrates 70 years
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:33am
in
On Sept. 7, the Lincoln Parish Museum was the setting for the The Culture Guild of Ruston’s 70th anniversary celebration. Members enjoyed President Sandra Hart’s reading of an article published in in the Ruston Daily Leader on Sept. 1948, describing a tea celebrating the first year of The Culture Guild. Following the business meeting, members enjoyed a delicious anniversary cake and other refreshments in the beautifully decorated dining room of the museum. The club’s flower, the chrysanthemum, was featured on the cake and in the floral arrangements.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos