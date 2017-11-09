› Home ›
DART training educates and chills
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:31am
in
Terrie Queen Autrey
Editors Note: This is the first part in a two part series.
At the end of DART’s 17th Annual Collaboration is the Key training conference, I had learned a lot of new information. I was also overrun with emotions. In order to fully discuss this outstanding event, I will be dividing this column into two parts.
The first emotion I felt that day was pride. I was proud of DART’s presentation of this highly professional and very pertinent information to our community, at no charge.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos