  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

DART training educates and chills

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:31am
in
Terrie Queen Autrey
Terrie Queen Autrey.jpg

Editors Note: This is the first part in a two part series.

At the end of DART’s 17th Annual Collaboration is the Key training conference, I had learned a lot of new information. I was also overrun with emotions. In order to fully discuss this outstanding event, I will be dividing this column into two parts.

The first emotion I felt that day was pride. I was proud of DART’s presentation of this highly professional and very pertinent information to our community, at no charge.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share