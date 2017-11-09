› Home ›
Remembering past days on the football field
Randy Rogers
I don’t know that kids nowadays play no-pads sandlot tackle football like we did when I was a kid. Something tells me some electronic gadget has something to do with that.
Dubach High School didn’t have a football team, so all football was played near Tatum’s Pond most every Saturday and Sunday afternoon during the fall and winter. Back then we had only one phone and when it rang I knew it was game on.
