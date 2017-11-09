› Home ›
Lesson of 9/11: Don’t give up
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:21am
in
There is something a bit eerie about today’s 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that felled the World Trade Center, damaged the Pentagon and left a scarred field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Maybe the extra discomfort is a result of the back-to-back ferocity of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma or the wildfires burning in the nation’s northwest, or the strongest earthquake to hit Mexico in 100 years, or perhaps the revved up tensions with North Korea.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos